Vehicle crash at Cameron and E. 14th
Winston-Salem Fire Department

A two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and E. 14th Street injured two people Wednesday morning and damaged the lone building at the intersection.

A video from the Winston-Salem Fire Department's Twitter shows a white van crashed into a support beam for the upstairs porch of the building, knocking out the staircase and causing the porch to collapse. On the bottom floor, Titanic Food Mart Inc. is the sole tenant.

The fire department said two people are injured, but did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

The crash happened sometime around 6 a.m. and it's unclear what caused the crash. Emergency workers have shut down the intersection while police investigate.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments