A two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and E. 14th Street injured two people Wednesday morning and damaged the lone building at the intersection.
A video from the Winston-Salem Fire Department's Twitter shows a white van crashed into a support beam for the upstairs porch of the building, knocking out the staircase and causing the porch to collapse. On the bottom floor, Titanic Food Mart Inc. is the sole tenant.
The fire department said two people are injured, but did not disclose the extent of their injuries.
The crash happened sometime around 6 a.m. and it's unclear what caused the crash. Emergency workers have shut down the intersection while police investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.