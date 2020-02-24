A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 500 block of North Peace Haven Road on Monday afternoon, knocking out power to 2,963 Duke Energy customers in the North Peace Haven and Robin Hood Road area, authorities said. The outages also are affecting traffic lights in the area.

The crash forced authorities to close North Peace Haven Road near Shadylawn Drive.

The crash resulted in  injuries, said an emergency dispatcher within the Burke Public Safety Center. A number of police officers have responded to the incident.

Further details weren't immediately available.

