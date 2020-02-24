A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 500 block of North Peace Haven Road on Monday afternoon, knocking out power to 2,963 Duke Energy customers in the North Peace Haven and Robin Hood Road area, authorities said. The outages also are affecting traffic lights in the area.
The crash forced authorities to close North Peace Haven Road near Shadylawn Drive.
The crash resulted in injuries, said an emergency dispatcher within the Burke Public Safety Center. A number of police officers have responded to the incident.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Peacehaven Rd at Shadylawn Dr is closed due to an accident. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find a different route around the area.30 pic.twitter.com/AyUoXckoa3— cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) February 24, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.