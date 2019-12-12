A crash involving a box truck and another vehicle Thursday morning has temporarily closed sections of Marshall Street and Second Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem police and fire, along with Forsyth County EMS, responded to the intersection of Marshall and Second Street around 11:15 a.m. due to a crash with injuries, according to the police department and the Forsyth County 911 Twitter account.
The extent of the injuries was not known as of 11:37 a.m., however an officer on the scene said the incident was not serious.
The police department, in a tweet, told motorists to expect delays in the area while officers investigate the crash. Marshall is closed between Fourth Street and Second Street, and the eastbound lanes of Second Street and Marshall are closed.
This is a developing story and the Journal will update it as new information becomes available.
