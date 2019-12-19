UPDATE: Business 40 westbound has reopened at Reidsville Road.

***

Business 40 westbound closed this morning at the Reidsville Road exit due to a traffic crash, causing all drivers heading that direction to exit the highway at Linville Road, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police are investigating the crash and provided no further details. Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

