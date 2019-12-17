A section of Reidsville Road is temporarily closed Tuesday morning due to a severe traffic crash, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers are diverting traffic around and away from the 4000 block of Reidsville Road, police said. The crash left at least one person with serious injuries, police said.
Police did not provide any details on the circumstances around the crash, and it's unclear when the road will reopen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.