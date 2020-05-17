Two group living centers — one an apartment complex for seniors and the other a rehabilitation center — now have COVID-19 outbreaks, the Forsyth County Health Department said Sunday. An outbreak includes two or more cases.
Public Health Director Joshua Swift said two staff members at the Trinity Elms independent apartment building tested positive for coronavirus and are now in isolation. No residents of the building are showing symptoms, Swift said.
At Silas Creek Rehab, one resident and one staff member tested positive. No other residents are showing symptoms, according to the health department.
Forsyth County's health department said 24 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded as of Sunday, bringing the total cases in the county to 645. Of those, 236 have recovered and seven Forsyth residents have died.
