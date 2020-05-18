The number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County is fast approaching 700 following another sharp uptick in reported cases.
The county Public Health Department reported Monday there were 53 new cases on Sunday — the fifth time in a week with at least 50 in the daily count. There were five cases reported for Friday and 24 for Saturday.
The Forsyth total has reached 698, up from 395 a week ago.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said last week that most of the new cases are coming from "clusters in families across Forsyth County."
Swift said the new cases are predominantly in the county's Latino community but did not say specifically how many people in that community tested positive. As of May 10, 112 Latinos had tested positive for the virus, according to county health data.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth as of Sunday, keeping the count at seven. With 236 individuals considered recovered, there are 455 active cases in the county.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said the number of COVID-19 related death statewide increased by two Sunday to 661, while the number of laboratory-confirmed cases increased by 511 to 19,023. There are 511 North Carolinians hospitalized for treatment.
A t 3 p.m. today, the state plans to release its latest update on the number of North Carolinians considered recovered. As of May 11, that total was at 9,115, or 60.6%. The Forsyth health department will provide its latest weekly data at the same time.
Sunday, officials confirmed two Forsyth group living centers — one an apartment complex for seniors and the other a rehabilitation center — have COVID-19 outbreaks. An outbreak includes two or more cases.
Joshua Swift, the county's health department director, said two staff members at the Trinity Elms independent apartment building tested positive for coronavirus and are now in isolation. No residents are showing symptoms.
At Silas Creek Rehab, one resident and one staff member tested positive.
On Friday, Hanesbrands Inc. confirmed that at least one employee tested positive for COVID-19 virus at its Rural Hall distribution center. Spokesman Matt Hall said there’s another preliminary positive case at the 531 Northridge facility, which has been closed for cleaning and sanitizing.
At least 70 of Forsyth’s cases are connected to a Tyson chicken processing plant in Wilkesboro, including county residents who either work at the plant or have been in close contact with someone who works there, the health department reported.
Statewide as of Monday morning, nursing homes account for 2,523 confirmed cases and 352 deaths, while residential care facilities have had 472 confirmed cases and 47 deaths, and correctional facilities have had 1,117 cases and 14 deaths.
About 78% of COVID-19 cases have come from outside those facilities.
However, 62.5% of deaths statewide have come from inside nursing homes, residential care centers and correctional facilities.
The state defines nursing homes as providing nursing or convalescent care. Residential care facilities can include adult-care homes, family-care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
As of Friday, the state reported that nursing homes and residential care centers in these counties have outbreaks:
Alamance, with two outbreaks
Davidson, with one outbreak
Forsyth, with three outbreaks
Guilford, with four outbreaks
Randolph, with one
Wilkes, with one
Davidson’s Alston Brook was listed with 56 cases — 41 residents and 15 staff. There have been eight deaths involving residents.
The state said Monday that personal protection equipment packs will go to more than 3,000 state-licensed long-term care facilities that include a 14-day supply of face shields, procedure masks, gloves and shoe covers.
Adult care homes, family care homes, nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental health facilities will receive supplies.
NCDHHS is providing a time-limited Medicaid rate increase for nursing facility services, such as skilled nursing, rehabilitation services, personal care assistance and home health services.
