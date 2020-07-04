The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19, and the number of people tested as a whole, both decreased Saturday compared to Friday as the Independence Day holiday weekend continues.
At least 48 people in Forsyth County tested positive for the virus between noon Friday and noon Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ website. That number is down from the 53 cases reported noon Friday, and the 55 cases reported noon Thursday.
At least 3,233 people have tested positive for the virus in Forsyth County, the fourth highest total of any county in the state, and one of five counties with at least 3,000 cases. It’s not clear how many people have recovered, as the county does not release that data on the weekends or on holidays. As of Thursday, 1,982 people had recovered from the virus. Thirty-seven people have died because of the virus.
In North Carolina, 1,413 people tested positive for the virus between noon Friday and noon Saturday, according to N.C. DHHS. That number is a sharp decrease from Friday’s reported numbers, when 2,099 cases — a record high — were announced.
While new cases went down, so did testing. N.C. DHHS reports 18,234 tests were completed in the same time period, compared to 23,805 from the day before. On occasion, the state updates the number of new cases and the number of tests performed in a given time period due to a lag in reporting time from health-care providers on weekends or holidays.
If the number of tests remains at 18,234, it would be the fewest people tested in a 24 hour period since June 23, according to N.C. DHHS data.
The number of people hospitalized in the state because of COVID-19 also decreased Saturday, from 951 to 945.
At least 1,395 people have died because of the virus in North Carolina, according to N.C. DHHS data.
