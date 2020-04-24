Two residents of Lexington's Alston Brook, a nursing and rehabilitation center, died Friday. One of the people had been taken to the Lexington Medical Center earlier this week and died in the hospital. That person was in their 80s and had underlying health problems, public health officials said.

The other person died at Alston Brook. That patient was in their mid-80s and also had other health problems, the Davidson County Health Department said in a statement.

Alston Brook is experiencing an outbreak, and the health department is working closely with the center to stop the spread, Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz said in the health department statement.

"The loss of two Davidson County residents in one day is extremely difficult," said Koontz. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and caregivers for these two people."

