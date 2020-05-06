There are 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, including two cases at a Winston-Salem long-term care facility, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
A staff member and a resident at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center both tested positive for the virus. It is not known how old either patient is.
Because there are two cases and it is a congregate living facility, it is now considered an outbreak, according to the health department. It's the first such outbreak at a congregate living facility in Forsyth County.
"We are working with the facility, the NC Division of Public of Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to screen and test staff and residents," County Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement.
The staff member at Oak Forest is in quarantine, and the resident has been hospitalized, according to a statement from the facility’s administrator, Alicia Brown. Located on Windy Hill Drive near N.C. Highway 66, Oak Forest offers short and long-term rehabilitation care for people recovering from surgeries or in need of constant medical attention, according to its website.
There are now at least 329 known cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, and 179 of them are considered active. Five people have died in the county. Wednesday’s newly announced cases continues a trend of significant growth in the number of cases in Forsyth County. Since April 26, the number of cases in the county has doubled, with multiple days of double-digit increases in new cases.
In December of 2019, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services found multiple deficiencies in Oak Forest’s level of care, including a failure to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) around residents who are at a higher risk of getting sick, nurses failing to wash their hands in between seeing different patients and a failure to practice proper procedure to prevent the spread of infectious disease.
In January of this year, Oak Forest reported to N.C. DHHS all its staff had received updated training on the infection control guidelines, and that it will submit itself to regular audits of its infection control processes for the next year.
In her statement, Brown said all staff members and residents are in the process of being tested for coronavirus.
“We have been and continue performing many safety measures beyond what the Centers for Disease Control has recommended,” Brown wrote. “For almost two months, we have restricted visitors from entering our facility, canceled all group activities and social dining.”
Brown stated staff, residents and health care providers have been screened for symptoms before they could enter the building.
“The appropriate personal protective equipment is being utilized to help protect residents and staff,” Brown wrote.
In 2014, the facility had a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak attributed to a shower in the building.
There are more than 3,400 documented COVID-19 cases in congregate living facilities across the state. Until Wednesday, no facilities in Forsyth County had documented an outbreak, something Swift previously attributed to strong proactive measures taken by his department back in March.
The county health department reached out to nursing homes and care facilities to provide education on social distancing, the proper use of personal protective equipment, cleaning procedures and staff screening to help each facility prepare for any possible outbreak.
Tyson outbreak continues as cases rise
It’s unclear if any of the other 31 new cases are related to the ongoing outbreak at the Tyson Meats poultry processing facility in Wilkesboro, however the majority of new cases last week were determined to be connected.
Assistant Forsyth Health Director Tony Lo Giudice told the Journal Wednesday the health department’s contact tracers are working to determine the origin of the new cases, but that the majority of new cases announced Tuesday and Wednesday are a result of close contacts with people who previously tested positive. Lo Giudice said that did not mean people associated with the Tyson plant.
Nearby Wilkes County, where the Tyson facility is located, has also seen its case totals increase dramatically, with at least 148 cases there.
The health department in Wilkes has increased testing at the Tyson facility, and expects to see even further increases in its case totals. Because cases are counted by the patient’s county of residence, Forsyth’s totals could also increase.
Across the state, more than 12,750 people have tested positive for the virus, and 477 people have died.
