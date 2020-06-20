Forsyth County’s coronavirus count arrives daily, a sterile summary filled with numbers, trends and, once a week lately, a smattering of demographic data.
That more detailed reports show the numbers of cases, statistical breakdowns by age and race, and rates of infection by ZIP code that officials initially were slow to release. With coronavirus, for a time, privacy concerns trumped public health.
“Thirty-nine new cases and one death have been reported since yesterday’s daily briefing was issued,” it read Thursday.
A grim tally, with no end in sight, was updated in a spreadsheet-style graphic — 27 dead in Forsyth County, 1,175 in North Carolina and 117,832 in the U.S., as of this writing.
But what spreadsheets and statistical analysis don’t indicate is the first thing about depth of loss. There are no measures for pain and grief. Explaining that is left to individuals and families.
“Hey friends — please stay safe and continue to social distance, wear masks and wash your hands,” Brian McCuiston wrote on social media. “Just lost my Aunt today from the (coronavirus). I know it seems like old news but we’re spiking daily and it’s not going to simply just go away … #staysmart.”
Wash your hands, stand back and wear a mask. Is that really too much to ask?
Upward trends
Brenda Viars’ obituary skims the surface of her life. She was a wife, mother, sister and aunt, and leaves behind a host of friends and loved ones.
Her nephew had it right; the numbers are spiking and the novel coronavirus — the cause of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 — isn’t just going to up and vanish.
All together, 23 states have seen spikes in cases compared with last week. Ten states are reporting their highest seven-day daily average of new coronavirus cases.
North Carolina, as you might be aware, is among the worst, right down there with Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
Locally, in Forsyth County, the latest count on Friday showed 2,463 cases and an upward trending arrow.
Those are the numbers, and they’re simple enough to track. The science, while evolving with the emergence of more data and rigorous study, isn’t hard to understand either.
Initial concerns about contracting the virus simply by touching contaminated surfaces seems to have waned some. Frequent hand-washing, cleaning and liberal use of sanitizer takes care of much of that.
Of greater concern is person-to-person spread. The science — and expert consensus — is clear enough in this regard.
Contact tracing works. Knowing where the virus has been and where a person may have contracted the coronavirus helps isolate outbreaks.
“We have 100 people doing contact tracing for every single positive case,” Joshua Swift, the county’s public health director, said Thursday during a question-and-answer session. “We’re very effective at finding out who (patients) have been in close contact with … meaning within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes or more.”
Wearing face masks works, too. A recently completed study in Hong Kong showed that universal use of face coverings can reduce the airborne spread by as much as 75%.
Why would anybody refuse?
“When you are wearing a mask, you are protecting each other,” Swift said. “It’s not a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of strength.”
So why, then, are elected officials even having to discuss making it mandatory?
Know and care
The city of Raleigh announced the other day that it will require people to wear masks. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California ordered the same for people in the state who are in public indoor places.
Here in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper indicated Thursday that he’s leaning in that direction as well.
“You need to have some kind of enforcement,” Cooper said in a rambling answer to a question about mandatory masks. “We particularly appreciate businesses and retail stores that have established policies that they want all their customers to have a mask on. …
“But enforcement is one of the measures we will look at to figure out the very best way to get people to wear face coverings.”
Again, why is that even necessary?
Because we know there remains holdouts who view human decency, common courtesy and caring about others as an infringement and personal affront.
We’ve seen idiots burning masks, and other individuals blithely packing reopened businesses without knowing — or caring — whether they’ve breathed, sneezed or carried on conversations with someone who might be at risk.
Someone else — a whole lot of someone elses probably — will get sick and some will die. They will wind up numbers in an impersonal spreadsheet.
Put on a mask. It’s basic. And it shouldn’t be political. Is the inconvenience of foggy eyeglasses worth a life?
“Hey friends — please stay safe and continue to social distance, wear masks and wash your hands. Just lost my Aunt today from the (coronavirus).”
Pray that nobody else has to post similar words.
