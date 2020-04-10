When Louise Conrad Hutchinson died of natural causes on March 12 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at age 91, her family initially decided to hold her funeral two weeks later on March 26.
Then came the shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus and limits on how many people can gather in one place.
The family decided to postpone Hutchinson’s funeral.
“Mom is content and is at peace,” said Carolyn Coram, one of Hutchinson’s daughters. “She is in a better place. Her needs have been met, and we are talking about our earthly needs that can be postponed.”
Families are facing wrenching decisions about how to hold funerals, visitations, burials and memorial services for their loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic. Statewide, gatherings are limited to 10 people, even with social-distancing, which encourages people to stand at least 6 feet apart.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes and Crematory is handling Hutchinson’s funeral arrangements.
Like many other funeral homes, Hayworth-Miller is offering families graveside services for 10 or fewer people rather than traditional funerals at churches or at the funeral home. That measure complies with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order that limits public gatherings to no more than 10 people. People are also asked not to hug or shake hands.
“If a family selects cremation, they can schedule a public memorial service for a later date at one of our chapels or a location of their choosing,” Hayworth-Miller says on its website. “Families having a graveside service can also schedule a public memorial service for a later date.”
The staff at Hayworth-Miller is making arrangements by phone and email to limit unnecessary exposure to the families and its employees, the funeral home said.
“Most families have been understanding,” said James Haire, a manager at the Hayworth-Miller Silas Chapel location. “They realize the severity of this situation.”
Stephen Davis, the executive director of the N.C. Board of Funeral Service, said that his agency has informed funeral practitioners statewide about how Cooper’s order affects them.
“The N.C. Board of Funeral Service recognizes the significance of honoring the deceased but encourages families to consider the risks associated with potential exposure to the coronavirus in large gatherings,” the board said in a statement. The board issues licenses for people involved in the practice of funeral services.
Hayworth-Miller, Russell and other funeral homes are following the guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in offering their services to grieving families.
Cedric Russell, the general manager of Russell Funeral Home, said that he and his employees, know that the coronavirus pandemic poses a serious public-health threat.
“This thing is flying around like something we have never seen before because there is so much we don’t know about it,” Russell said. “We need to pay close attention to it.”
The N.C. Funeral Services Board recommends a number of precautions for workers who come in contact with bodies to prevent the spread of the virus, including the use of gloves, masks or shields and cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces.
The family of Carl F. Parrish, a prominent criminal defense attorney in Winston-Salem who died March 9, postponed a service to celebrate Parrish’s life that was scheduled for March 14 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Parrish, 70, died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, after suffering a heart attack.
The service will be rescheduled.
Susan Frye, a friend and the retired Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court, said that many people who planned to attend Parrish’s celebration of life service on March 14 are older. Those people should probably stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
“He would have wanted to have it at a time that people could come and not worry about the coronavirus,” Frye said. “Carl would have wanted everyone in town to be there.”
