GREENSBORO — Another 10 residents have died due to complications from COVID-19 at Guilford County nursing homes, according to state health officials.
Two more residents have died at Camden Health and Rehabilitation and eight more at Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden since Friday, the state said Tuesday in its semi-weekly update on outbreaks of the illness in so-called "congregate living" sites such as nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
Camden has 44 overall positive cases of the virus — 14 staff members and 30 residents. That represents an increase of five, all residents, from Friday’s report. The facility has had six deaths, all residents, which is an increase of two since Friday's report.
Clapp's has 58 cases overall, with 14 staff members and 44 residents testing positive. That’s three more staff members and 12 more residents than in Friday’s report. The nursing home's 11 deaths, up from three reported on Friday, are all residents, according to the report.
The News & Record reached out to executives in the Camden Health and Clapp’s organizations on Monday and Tuesday for comment on the state's data, but they did not respond.
There were no changes from Friday's report for two other outbreaks in the county. Malachi House II in eastern Greensboro still has three residents who tested positive and no deaths. Rudd Farm on Hicone Road in northeast Greensboro remains at nine cases and no deaths.
Malachi House is a prison alternative, faith-based residential treatment program that helps men learn vocational skills and find jobs.
MAY 12 REPORT: COVID-19 Ongoing Outbreaks in Congregate Living Settings
State health officials define an “ongoing outbreak” at a residential facility as at least two cases of COVID-19 confirmed through lab testing.
An earlier outbreak reported at Heritage Greens in Greensboro has ended, state health officials said. Four cases had been reported at the residential care center.
An outbreak is considered over after 28 days have passed since symptoms first appeared in the last case, state officials have said.
