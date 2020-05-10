A clinical trial at two Novant Health Inc. hospitals, including Forsyth Medical Center, has advanced to a pivotal stage involving a medication with the potential to treat patients with symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.
The clinical trial also is being done at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
Mecklenburg County has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina at 2,074 and 61 deaths, while Forsyth County has 386 and five deaths.
Novant was chosen in part because it took just four days for the system to be prepared to launch the clinical trial.
The hospitals are enrolling patients into the Phase 2b/3 clinical trial being conducted by CytoDyn Inc. of Vancouver, Wash., for severely and critically ill COVID-19 patients.
CytoDyn has a focus on developing late-stage pharmaceutical products.
The Phase 2b/3 trial is being done with hospitals nationwide and began in April in other hospitals.
The initial Phase 2 clinical trial, which began in April locally, involved a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the use of leronlimab in patients with mild- to moderate-documented COVID-19 illness.
Novant was the second health-care system chosen for that clinical trial and the first in the Southeast.
A Phase 2 trial is designed to evaluate the drug’s effectiveness in people with the disease or condition being studied, and to determine the common short-term adverse effects and risks associated with the drug. A total of 54 patients were treated with leronlimab in that phase.
Phase 2b of a clinical trial is specifically designed to determine efficacy of a drug. Phase 3 is a human clinical trial of a product that is initiated after the new drug application is filed, but before such product obtains regulatory approval.
Researchers said Phase 2b/3 will involve 390 patients with a 2:1 ratio of active drug to placebo.
Patients enrolled in this trial are expected to be administered leronlimab for two weeks, with the primary endpoint being the mortality rate at 28 days and a secondary endpoint of mortality rate at 14 days.
CytoDen will perform an interim analysis on the data from 50 patients.
“We’re grateful for our partnership with CytoDyn and the opportunity to bring cutting-edge, innovative and investigative treatments to our community,” Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.
“Since initiating the leronlimab mild/moderate (clinical trial) last month, Novant Health has screened nearly 400 patients for eligibility. A number of these patients have been enrolled and treated on the mild/moderate clinical trial.
“Expanding treatment options for our more critically ill patients is a vital step in our fight against COVID-19.”
The Food and Drug Administration approved the Phase 2 trial March 31.
Before reaching the Phase 2 stage, leronlimab had been administered to a handful of severely ill patients with COVID-19 in a New York medical center.
