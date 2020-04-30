A man who hoped to open a restaurant serving soul food and other delectable entrees in the restored Union Station building died Tuesday of COVID-19 complications.
Michael Murrell, a restaurant operator and graduate of Winston-Salem State University, was 65 when he died in an Atlanta-area hospital after spending 32 days on a ventilator, his daughter said.
Murrell, who came from Jones County in eastern North Carolina, graduated from WSSU in 1976. He stayed active in school affairs after his graduation, attending homecoming games and other games at the school and reuniting with his Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers on campus.
“My father started with the original food truck, a concession trailer,” said Jessica Murrell, his daughter, who lives in Durham.
After some years in Cleveland following his graduation, Michael Murrell moved back to North Carolina in 1989. He obtained a food-service contract for WSSU and N.C. A&T State University. He was vice president of operations for a company that handled food at what is now Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Murrell also opened restaurants, one in Atlanta and another in Trenton, his hometown.
When Winston-Salem invested some $18 million in renovating the old Union Station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a key element of the plan was to recruit a quality restaurant to locate on the main floor of the building.
Murrell’s proposal was one of three that the city was considering earlier this year, before the outbreak of COVID-19 pushed matters such as a Union Station eatery onto the back burner.
“Daddy really loved his university and Winston-Salem,” his daughter said. “They helped him grow into being the person he was. I saw my father work so hard and so diligently for other people and for himself.”
Jessica Murrell said her father taught her how to be an entrepreneur, and that the Union Station project was one that both she and her father worked on together. In fact, Murrell said she will continue seeking the Union Station spot now that her father has passed away.
Michael Murrell submitted one of three proposals accepted by the city during the process of selecting a restaurant for the restored Union Station.
The other proposals were submitted by Simply Soul and Eats Urban, which both also have local ties: Simply Soul has an existing restaurant at 4339 S. Main St., while Eats Urban would be a partnership among existing organizations that would serve food in addition to training people to enter the food service industry.
All three proposals were discussed in meetings of the Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council earlier this year, but were sidetracked because of larger concerns over managing the coronavirus pandemic locally, city officials said.
