Phouang

Bud Phouang

 Facebook photo

Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy and School Resource Officer Bud Phouang died Tuesday night from COVID-19, Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Phouang served as the school resource officer at West Middle School in Montgomery County and was beloved, according to the Montgomery Herald. He received his diagnosis on Sunday, was taken to a hospital in Moore County on Monday and died Tuesday night.

There are five other known cases of the new coronavirus in Montgomery County. Phouang's death pushed the North Carolina death toll into the double digits. At least two other people in the area  have died from COVID-19, including a person in Forsyth County, officials said Tuesday. 

Social media tributes to Phouang were plentiful Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with many people offering prayers to his family. Phouang was married and had at least one child, according to the Montgomery Herald.

"He was an incredible human being," Missy Long, a Facebook user, wrote in the comments of the Randolph County post. "So funny and caring. Rest easy Bud."

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

