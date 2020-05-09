The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and in Forsyth County continue to steadily rise as the state begins its first phase of reopening Saturday.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county-wide total of cases to 369. Saturday’s new cases is more than double the amount of cases announced Friday, and continues a trend of sizable increases over the past two weeks.
Of Forsyth’s 369 cases, 176 people are considered to be recovered, according to the health department.
It’s not known if Saturday’s new cases are connected to the outbreak at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem. Health Director Joshua Swift said Thursday every resident there and most of the staff had been tested, with results expected in the coming days.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced 492 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, up from the 471 new cases announced Friday. At least 7,749 people in the state were tested Friday. The number of people tested in Forsyth County is made available on a weekly basis, and the newest numbers will be released Monday.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths rose as well, with 544 people reported dead, an increase of 17 from Friday’s total, according to N.C. DHHS. In neighboring Guilford County, at least 38 people have died from COVID-19.
Forsyth County reports five deaths, and has not reported a new death since mid-April.
Four people at Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Guilford County have died from COVID-19, and a new “ongoing outbreak” has been reported at Malachi House II, a nonprofit residential recovery program, according to the latest state report o cases in congregate-living facilities.
The deaths at Camden are the first reported from that nursing home. As of Friday evening’s report, 25 residents and 14 staff had tested positive for the virus.
Three cases have been reported at Malachi House II, a nine-month, faith-based residential treatment program that helps men learn vocational skills and find jobs. The prison-alternative program focuses on structure, character building, discipline and recovery principles. Each participant is also required to complete a comprehensive chemical dependency education program.
State health officials define an “ongoing outbreak” at a residential facility as at least two cases of COVID-19 confirmed through lab testing.
