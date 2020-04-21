Forsyth County continues to see a small increase in its number of COVID-19 cases even as the state experienced another sizable uptick in deaths.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health said the county had 131 cases as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Of those Forsyth cases, 97 individuals have recovered, and the death count remained at five. That leaves 29 individuals with an active coronavirus infection.
Statewide, there have been 6,951 cases as of Tuesday morning, up from 6,764 reported Monday. Nursing homes account for 1,003 cases, correctional facilities 627 and residential care facilities 191.
That means that 73.8% of COVID-19 cases have come from public gathering exposures.
There have been 213 deaths statewide, up from 179 on Monday. There have been 70 deaths at nursing homes, 19 at residential care facilities and five at correctional facilities.
That means that 55.9% of COVID-19 deaths have come from public gathering exposures.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Monday that in less than a month in North Carolina, deaths related to COVID-19 exceeded the 167 flu-related deaths that occurred since that season began Oct. 1.
There are 427 North Carolinians hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 373 on Monday.
Guilford County’s Health Department reported 201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths as of noon Tuesday.
The pandemic may be slowing enough from a public-health standpoint to consider how to re-open the state’s economy, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday.
However, Cooper stressed it may be weeks before any re-opening initiative can begin. His statewide stay-at-home executive order expires April 29.
Cooper has said North Carolina will need more widespread COVID-19 testing, extensive efforts to track down people who have come into contact with the sick, and slowed case and hospital rates before movement and commerce restrictions can ease.
“It’s important to keep a statewide floor ... and important for local governments to have flexibility to do more with their restrictions if they need to,” Cooper said. “We’re leaving open the idea of looking at opening regions of our state, but we’re not at that point yet.”
It is almost impossible to look at it county-by-county because of commuting patterns for work, recreation and visiting family, Cooper said.
He said he understands people are anxious to know which stay-at-home orders they can ease first and when it’s going to happen.
An increasingly vocal group of North Carolinians wants to re-open the state economy sooner rather than later. Protesters gathered in Raleigh on Tuesday calling for the state to lift business restrictions.
Several state Republican legislators, including Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth, have called for Cooper to ease stay-at-home restrictions even with the recent statewide uptick in cases.
“There’s no perfect sequence or timing,” Cooper said. “But there is health guidance, business guidance and common sense. We will put these together with testing, tracing and trends to make those decisions and get more people back to work.”
Cohen said Monday that “as we think about a reopening strategy, increasing our testing strategy is something that is really important.” That includes sample collections and then testing them, she said.
“We also want to diversify the types of tests we’re doing,” a mixture of tests that are sent off and take one to three days to get results, and the rapid tests.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday it would be prudent to keep stay-at-home restrictions in place through at least the end of April, and then to reassess.
Ohl also said he would recommend that most people stay home until mid-May.
Ohl said it will be “a graduated, controlled process” for relaxing the restrictions in which some businesses will open before others. One example might be permitting dining at restaurants with 6 feet of separation still in force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.