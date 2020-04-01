The Forsyth County Health Department announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the largest daily increase of new cases yet.
There are now at least 57 cases in Forsyth, and at least 1,600 in the state, according to county health departments and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is the seventh day in a row the state's case total has increased by at least 100 patients.
On Monday, a Forsyth Resident died from COVID-19. At least 11 people in North Carolina have died from the virus, including a Guilford resident, a Wilkes resident and a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy. The state health department's death toll does not include the most recently announced deaths.
In the United States, more than 4,000 people have died from the virus.
Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift warned the death toll and case count will increase in the coming weeks, citing projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
"Therefore, it is crucial people stay home and maintain social distancing to help stop the spread," Swift said in a news release. "We know what has to be done and must do it.”
At least 157 people are hospitalized across North Carolina, according to the state health department.
