Forsyth County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, its largest daily jump since the pandemic began. The overall total has climbed to 178 as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The number of deaths remained at five. With 114 individuals considered recovered, that leaves 59 individuals with active coronavirus infections.
Statewide, 9,142 cases were reported as of Monday morning, up from 6,764 a week ago. There have been 306 deaths statewide, up from 179 a week ago.
Forsyth health officials did not disclose any particular cause for the surge in cases. But Joshua Swift, the county's Public Health director, said last week that an increase in testing for the virus will result in more cases of COVID-19 being reported.
Many people who have the virus may not experience any symptoms or have only mild symptoms that don’t require medical treatment.
The 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina is likely to have surpassed 1,000 cases.
It was at 998 Monday morning, factoring in the official N.C. Department of Health and Human Service count as of 11 a.m. along with individual county health department totals.
The department said the number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth remains relatively evenly spread among age groups:
* Ages 45 to 54 make up 21.6% of cases.
* Ages 25 to 34 make up 20.3%.
* Ages 65 and older make up 17.7%.
* Ages 35 to 44 make up 16.3%.
* Ages 55 to 64 make up 13.7%.
* Ages 15 to 24 make up 9.2%.
* Ages 14 and under make up 1.3%.
Nearly 54% of people testing positive in Forsyth are white.
Just over 24% percent of people testing positive are black.
A little more than 18% of patients are Hispanic.
Other ethnic groups make up nearly 4%.
Nursing homes account for 1,362 cases statewide. Correctional facilities have 843 cases, and residential care facilities have 261.
There have been 126 deaths at nursing homes, 25 at residential care facilities and six at correctional facilities.
Deaths related to COVID-19 over the past six weeks have far exceeded the 177 flu-related deaths that occurred since that season began Oct. 1.
There are 473 North Carolinians hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 373 a week ago.
Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended his stay-at-home executive order until May 8.
“It is clear that we are flattening the curve,” Cooper said. “But our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet. We need more time to slow the spread."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said that before the state can start lifting restrictions, it needs to see a decrease or sustained leveling off in the number of cases, and a decreasing percentage of tests showing up positive for the coronavirus.
Cohen said the state also needs to see decreasing or leveling of hospitalizations, along with more testing, more employees to trace contacts among people testing positive, and a reliable 30-day supply of key personal protection items such as gowns and masks.
Cooper has discussed how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is opposing Cooper in November, has criticized Cooper’s plan as a “one-size-fits-all approach” that will hurt “counties that are ready to safely reopen.”
Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the president pro tem of the N.C. Senate, said Thursday that Cooper’s approach threatens to bankrupt many small businesses, especially restaurants he said could be forced to stay closed until at least June 1.
“The fact that we now have some detail is welcome progress, though reasonable people will disagree on the merits,” Berger said.
Berger said the Cooper administration should be releasing more information about the models they’re using to make decisions.
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called Cooper’s plan in line with recommendations from the White House.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday it would be prudent to keep stay-at-home restrictions in place through at least the end of April, and then to reassess. Ohl also said he would recommend that most people stay home until mid-May.
Swift and Ohl said there are likely more people with the virus than the case total. Ohl said Thursday he predicts the region will have adequate testing within the week.
Ohl said he doesn’t have a specific number of tests needed in mind, but said the capacity to test all symptomatic people will be enough to begin the first phase of reopening Forsyth and the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.