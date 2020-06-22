COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Forsyth County on Monday, a day before Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce the next steps in the reopening of the state.
The Forsyth health department reported that as of 12:45 p.m. Monday, there are 2,575 cases in the county.
That represents 34 new cases reported Saturday, 27 on Sunday and 51 on Monday.
There was one new death reported, an individual in their 70s, for a total of 28 since mid-March.
DHHS reported that as of noon Monday, there are 53,605 confirmed cases and 1,223 deaths statewide.
There were 870 individuals currently hospitalized statewide. The recent high in daily hospitalizations is 883. Hospitalizations have been above 800 for seven consecutive days.
The highest Forsyth day-over-day case increase was 162 reported on June 1.
Public health officials now list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the virus.
County health officials report there are 1,572 individuals who have recovered from the virus, signifying 975 active cases.
According to the Forsyth weekly surveillance report, released today, 11.2%, or 2.517, of the 22,504 individuals tested for the virus were determined to be positive.
By comparison, the state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May, including being at 9% as of Monday.
The Forsyth death rate is at 1.1%, with 18 being male and 10 female. Fourteen of the deaths were ages 65 and older, along with nine ages 55 to 64, three ages 45 to 54 and two ages 25 to 34. Twelve of the deaths are white, followed by seven Hispanic/Latino, six blacks, two listed as unknown and one Asian.
Hispanics and Latino residents represent 65.3%, or 1,644, of the positive tests in Forsyth, followed by 11.4% white (287 positive tests) and 11.2% black (281 positive tests).
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists cases and deaths by Zip code. Southeastern Winston-Salem's 27107 has the most deaths at seven, followed by 27104 in northwestern Winston-Salem and 27284 in Kernersville at four, and three each in Winston-Salem's 27103 and 27127 (the southwestern and southern portions of the city, respectively).
Challenge for Cooper
Cooper is expected to say Tuesday whether he plans to proceed to a "Phase 2.5" reopening, which would ease more business restrictions between now and the planned Phase Three reopening on Friday.
The surge in cases, though, could delay the start of Phase Three, which would keep closed private bars and clubs, and prohibit indoor usage of fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The state’s upward trend in cases, hospitalizations, percentage of positive cases and deaths continues to present a challenge.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said they are not ready to set data benchmarks that would compel a delaying of Phase Three or a return to Phase One.
Cohen is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.
Cooper has said that while there is a correlation between increased testing and an uptick in cases, "these numbers show the disease is spreading and more people need hospital care."
"This has to be taken seriously," Cooper said. "Anyone who has been in a large crowd needs to be tested, even if you don't have symptoms."
Moving in wrong direction
North Carolina's positive test rate that is ranging between 9% and 10% is among the highest in the country.
Cohen said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate.
Even with record levels of daily testing, Cohen said "the pace of the (cases) increase shows us that this virus is still very much present in communities across the state."
In addition to Forsyth, counties considered at greatest risk for rapid spread of the virus are Wake, Mecklenburg, Durham, Johnston, Alamance, Lee and Duplin.
Yet, Cohen has said she believes the state still is experiencing the first wave of COVID, rather than a second wave.
"It reminds us that the virus is here and we have to learn to live with it so we don't see any spike," Cohen said.
"We have to keep the virus level low enough that we can go about doing things, like opening our schools back up ... and not overwhelm our health-care system."
Cooper said his administration "wants to avoid going backward if we possibly can."
"I know people are tired of this virus. It's been hard on everybody. But it's still deadly and we cannot let our guard down."
