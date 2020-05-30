Forsyth County has surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for May with the reporting of 50 new cases Saturday.
The county Department of Public Health said there have been at least 1,257 cases. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remained unchanged at 12.
By comparison, there were a combined 252 cases in Forsyth from March 16 through April 30.
There have been at least 10 times during May where the day-to-day increase exceeded 50.
"Our county’s rate of cases per 100,000 is higher than the North Carolina rate," Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said in a statement.
Swift projected a week ago that the county would have more cases as more testing is performed.
“As we continue to go through Phase Two, we must be diligent and continue to follow social distancing practices and wear cloth face masks," Swift said.
The county said that beginning Tuesday, visitors to a county facility are "expected to wear a face covering in an effort to protect employees and the general public."
"Social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures are also in effect. The public is asked not to visit county facilities if they are sick. Visitors may be asked screening questions prior to entering facilities."
The statewide death toll rose by 18 to 877, DHHS reported Saturday. There were 1,185 new cases reported statewide for a total of 27,673. The number hospitalized dropped to 638.
The state reports 527, or 60%, of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in group living facilities.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Guilford County had 1,227 cases and 64 deaths as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Guilford's health department listed 1,187 cases and 65 deaths as of 3 p.m. Friday.
There have been at least 5,049 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region with 133 reported deaths.
Forsyth health officials said that 642 individuals with a case of COVID-19 have recovered, or 51.1%. That means Forsyth has 603 active cases.
Typically, a person must be without symptoms for 14 days before being considered recovered, according to DHHS. Looking at the data, the number of recovered cases tends to flatline for days at a time before spiking; that’s because of the time it takes to be considered recovered.
Asymptomatic people — those who aren’t showing symptoms — can have the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hispanics make up 35% of the coronavirus cases in North Carolina, while accounting for nearly 10% of the state’s population, state health officials say.
As of Monday, the last time detailed numbers were released, Forsyth health officials said that 57.2% of the coronavirus cases are within the local Latino community, despite Hispanics making up only 13% of the county’s population.
Whites represented 15.2% of cases, while blacks represented 13.7% and those of Asian descent 8.4%.
