The number of known COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County increased by two Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 108 reported patients.

Wednesday is the second day in a row the number of cases in Forsyth County has increased by less than the day before, according to data provided by the Forsyth County Health Department. The total number of cases in the state continues to rise, with more than 3,400 reported Wednesday.

The stagnation in reported numbers should not yet be taken as a positive sign in the battle to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to Forsyth County Health Officials. In the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ daily briefing, the department said not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, and the numbers reported do not reflect the total number of actual cases.

"You may only experience mild illness from COVID-19, but this could be deadly for a family member, friend or someone else you don’t even know," Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement. "You can do your part to help by staying home. If you leave your home for an essential reason, consider wearing a cloth mask to protect yourself and those around you.”

Swift said the cloth masks recommended by the CDC are not a substitute for social distancing, staying home and practicing good hand hygiene.

The majority of known COVID-19 patients in the county are under the age of 55, according to data from the Forsyth Health Department. That figure fits with the overall state trend of case.

Of the 108 cases here, 53 patients have recovered, according to the health department. The majority of patients will experience mild symptoms, not require hospitalization and can recover at home.

While two Forsyth residents have died from the virus, neighboring Guilford County leads the state in deaths. As of Wednesday morning, at least eight people in Guilford County have died from the virus, according to N.C. DHHS.

At least 53 people have died in the state, and nearly 13,000 have died in the United States.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he is drafting an executive order to limit the number of people visiting essential businesses, like grocery stores. Some grocery stores, like Trader Joe’s, are already limiting the number of people entering stores.

The rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Forsyth County is lower than the state’s rate, according to the county health department. Guilford County’s rate is significantly lower than both Forsyth and the state, but that county still leads the state in deaths.

The state reports at least 42,987 people have been tested for the virus. There are 386 people currently hospitalized for the virus. The number of people who have been tested or are hospitalized is not available on a county level.

Across the Triad, case totals continue to increase. Guilford County reports 122 cases; Davidson County has 73; Randolph has 37; Davie has 20 Yadkin has nine; and Stokes has eight.