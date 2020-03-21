The new normal under COVID-19.
The phrase has been used so often since being spawned in the aftermath of 9/11 that it has become a reflex cliche in responding to socioeconomic tremors.
The Urban Dictionary defines it as "the current state of being after some dramatic change has transpired. What replaces the expected, usual, typical state after an event occurs. The new normal encourages one to deal with current situations, rather than lamenting what could have been."
It has been used to make sense of something as enormous as the 2008 housing bubble burst and Great Recession, and as comparatively trivial as adjusting to life with a newborn in the house.
This time around, at least since the dominoes began falling March 11 in the form of cancellations of local, collegiate and professional sports events, the new normal feels more ominous, more invasive, longer-lasting and more disruptive of life as we have known it.
With the heart-wrenching sadness and suddenness of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, we were encouraged to return to normal habits within days, with sports, eating out and shopping playing a healing and unifying early role.
This time, we find ourselves isolated in our homes in simultaneous local, statewide, national and global holding patterns with so many unanswered questions.
We're waiting anxiously for news that the COVID-19 pandemic has finally hit a bottom, that we can return to our lives with confidence things are getting better.
Yet, none of us have a real clue how long will be long enough in isolation to flatten the curve of the pandemic.
Weeks? Months? Longer?
As all of us adjust and sacrifice and cope, some local small business owners have reflected over the past 10 days, sharing their concerns and hopes.
Here are their stories:
Reversing course
The shrinking traffic flow at Hanes Mall has Shalisha Morgan, operator of the Geek in Heels technology products repair kiosk, worried about her business and her family.
Morgan reduced the hours at her kiosk beginning Wednesday after Tuesday "was slower than slow."
"There were mall walkers, teenagers and some families, but not much else."
Morgan opened the kiosk near Dave & Buster's in early 2019 in hopes of expanding her business and providing a central location for her repair work.
"It also added credibility to my business having a mall kiosk, and mall officials have been very good to me," Morgan said.
Previously, she provided an in-home service that she returned to Wednesday for additional income.
Morgan is stretching her operational hours: by appointment at the mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; in-home service from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and remote technical service from 7 a.m. to midnight.
"My clients are glad that I am providing in-home services again so they can limit their public outings to necessary things," Morgan said.
Yet, Morgan is stressed that having to pay rent to the mall without revenue from mall customers could put her in a major financial bind in a few weeks.
"I plan to apply for small business loans when they become available, and I will try to secure as many in-home customers as I can," Morgan said.
When asked if mall officials plan to reduce or eliminate rent payments for March and potentially additional months, mall communications director Sarah Kotelnicki said "we don’t publicly discuss the agreements we have in place."
Morgan said "it's really scary right now because none of us know how long this will last."
"I've got two children to take care, and they're scared, too.
"I will just keep doing what I've always done to try to generate as much business and hope for the best."
Wash your hands
Nike Roach, as owner of Sixth Sense Health and Wellness Center, said he's always been vigilant, even obsessive, about maintaining proper hygiene with clients, staff and the public.
Now, as then, when anyone enters the 1012 Brookstown Ave. center, he immediately instructs them to "go wash your hands."
"Nobody's objecting to that request these days, and that's really new."
Roach has had to lay off staff, as his client base is down about 50% in the past 10 days.
"We have to be prepared for shutting down based on what the governor recommends, but we're going to continue to serve our clients for as long as we can," Roach said.
Roach said he is coping with COVID-19's societal impact by drawing upon his training as a military medic during Operation Desert Storm in the early 1990s.
"When you see the enemy across the hill, you prepare for war, and you don't necessarily wait for your commander to tell you," Roach said.
"We have to be prepared for the long haul because we don't know when any of this will improve. We've really just begun testing the thousands of North Carolinians who may or may not be infected."
Roach hopes one silver lining from the social distancing is that "our leaders will take the time to resolve the holes in our health-care system, such as truly making testing available to all rather than being short-handed and hoping and praying that my neighbor doesn't have it."
"Fear can be a good motivator for spurring action. We can't let complacency become our enemy.
"We have to use this to understand we're all in this together, regardless of race, politics or religion."
'Looking for a silver lining'
Dixon Douglas, studio owner of Cyclebar in downtown Winston-Salem, said "there is a lot of doom and gloom going on right now. There's no Pandemic 101 for dummies."
"We're all looking for a silver lining, something to unify us and give us hope."
In the past 10 days, Douglas has closed his studio (on March 15) and let go of most class instructors while encouraging them to come up with ways to serve customers online with new playlists and training options "to give them their 45 minutes of reprieve from what's going on."
He is considering loaning bikes and allowing for clients to freeze their accounts while encouraging them to maintain their memberships for the cash flow it brings in.
"We're trying to conserve money as best we can so that when we reopen, we will be in as strong a financial position as we can," Douglas said.
Douglas said he has been "amazed with how Winston-Salem residents are rallying around the restaurants who have chosen to try to stay open."
"We all want our downtown venues to be here to enjoy again."
Yet, Douglas worries that "there won't be a big enough budget of goodwill" of consumers buying gift cards, continuing memberships, taking out food and curbside deliveries the longer the pandemic lasts.
"We all have limitations in terms of patience and finances," Douglas said.
"We're all living in unprecedented times and we've got to be able to continue to evolve with whatever new normal comes our way."
Expansion on hold
The timing of the social restrictions caught Tim Flavin at a time in which he had just added a second location for his Moji Coffee + More business at the Forsyth County Central Library.
The coffee shop had to close with the library.
Flavin, the business' executive director, opened his first store at 690 N. Trade St. in June, a nonprofit business that offers employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s “coffee that gives everyone a voice,” as the sign on the window says.
Before the pandemic's arrival, the shop had between 20 to 23 part-time “mojistas,” as well as a few supervisors.
With Gov. Roy Cooper's restrictions on dine-in restaurants, there are just four employees to provide takeout and curbside service.
"I've asked our employees with I/DD to not report to work so to not put their health at risk," Flavin said.
The rapid-fire changes in what was and wasn't permissible from a regulatory standpoint exasperated Flavin even as he understand the social-distance necessity of it.
"We tried to step up with every change to stay fully open," Flavin said. "We moved the tables six feet apart, we put more emphasis on online ordering of food and merchandise."
"We're being responsive to the customers we have who have been so loyal.
"But our business is down to a pretty low percentage because there are fewer people working downtown and those who live downtown are understandably hunkering down."
Unsettlingly in public
Ginger Hendricks, executive director of Bookmarks, is offering curbside and online purchasing because she believes reading can play an important communal role in dealing with the pandemic.
"We're trying to organize online book clubs, piano lessons by Skype, trying to make sure that students and young children have books to spend their time enjoying. We want to offer whatever slice of normal we can provide."
Yet, Hendricks said her few ventures out into the public have been "a little unsettling" because of all the uncertainty.
"I have been taking my 4-and 8-year-olds out biking and when we approach the playground that they have been to countless times, I feel like we have to turn around if there are other kids there out of a healthy caution of fear."
Hendricks worries about her staff, some of whom fit into the elderly high-risk category, or are not being allowed to work under doctor's orders.
"We're trying to support them as best we can, but yet I wonder will some of them be back when this is over with."
Adjusting on the fly
The Graylin Center, like most hospitality venues in the Triad, is adjusting its staffing based on occupancy.
That means for the past 10 days, Graylin officials have spent about as much time trying to keep events on its future schedule as serving current customers, according to John Wise, vice president for hospitality services for Wake Forest University.
For example, this coming week normally would have carried bookings from families of high school juniors touring the university, along with handling reservations the families of graduates at commencement.
As of Thursday, Wake Forest officials hadn’t made a decision about its commencement ceremony. A decision is expected by March 30.
"We're trying to offer as much flexibility as possible for the next 12 months while knowing tomorrow, we'll likely have to adjust our plans, and every day has a tomorrow," Wise said.
Wise is concerned about Graylin employees being laid off for lack of business even though he's trying to find projects and other activities for them to do so they can continue to draw a paycheck.
"I want all of them to come back when we're on the other side of this, but we don't have any idea when that will be," Wise said.
Wise said he is a "big believer in the wanderlust of human beings and their desire to travel, to explore new places and experience new things."
He said he is hopeful that whatever new normal exists won't discourage or curtail that, or make teleconferencing the norm over in-person meetings and gatherings.
This is different
David Leipziger, owner of Custom Caps Shirts & More in Greensboro, has been in business since 1995, adding retail store Embroidery by Custom Caps at Four Seasons Town Center.
The store customized a wide range of accessories, from book, diaper, duffle and garments bags to wallets, blankets, scarves, and beach and golf towels.
Leipziger's business weathered the 2001-03 recession and the 2008-11 Great Recession, but he is worried about how much damage social distancing will cause.
"This doesn't even compare, because even after 9/11, we were only shut down for two days or so," Leipziger said. "People could leave the house and shop. They can't now.
"I rely on a lot of walk-thru traffic and small businesses and special events. I'm not getting any of that right now with social distancing and everything being canceled.
"I'm definitely selling a product and providing a service that is a non-essential," he said. "People may not want to spend until they can see the light at the end of the tunnel."
"I also hope this isn't the new norm every time a new type of virus shows up."
