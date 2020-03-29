The number of people with COVID-19 in Forsyth County stayed at 33, according to Sunday's daily briefing from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. Of the 33 people with the illness, eight have recovered.
Statewide, the number of cases is 1,040, with 91 people hospitalized and four deaths, according to figures from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Triad has about 100 cases of COVID-19.
In Forsyth County, the health department said it could no longer delineate between travel related cases and instances of community spread of the virus.
Joshua Swift, the public health director, said last week in a statement that residents should assume there are undiagnosed cases here and that people are unknowingly transferring COVID-19 to one another.
In a statement Sunday, Swift urged people to stay at home.
"All community members should be monitoring themselves for symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and isolating themselves from others as soon as these symptoms develop," he said.
Saturday was the first full day of the county's stay-at-home orders, which prohibits certain types of travel in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
A statewide order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper will take effect on Monday at 5 p.m., and last until April 29.
Mecklenburg County has the highest number of cases in the state at 315, up 16 from Saturday.
In the Triad, the biggest jump was in Randolph, which reported 14 cases, up from 9 on Saturday. Davidson County reported two new cases for a total of 16 and Guilford County has two new cases for a total of 36.
Meanwhile, 22,044 people filed for unemployment on Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce. Between, March 16-28, 267,760 people filed for unemployment, of which 233,723 were related to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.