The number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and North Carolina as a whole continue to grow, with at least 137 known cases in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Friday morning, there are at least seven cases of new coronavirus in Forsyth County, an increase from the five cases reported yesterday. In total, the Triad has at least 12 cases, with four known cases in Guilford County and one known case in Davidson County.
There are no reported COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina. There are more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with at least 150 virus-related deaths nationwide.
More than 3,200 tests for the virus have been completed across the state, according to DHHS.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said community transmission of the disease had begun. It's unclear if the new cases in Forsyth County are a result of community spread or if they are linked to known cases.
Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift said his department would not release any information about local cases beyond the minimum required by the state health department.
