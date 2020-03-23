Only county-owned materials will be in circulation locally.

Forsyth County Public Library is suspending its participation in national and state interlibrary loan programs where patrons can order books from libraries nationwide for delivery to Forsyth libraries for distribution.

UNC Rockingham restrictions

UNC Rockingham in Eden will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday tighter visitors restrictions for its facilities, including no visitors under age 18.

Individuals over age 65, pregnant or immunocompromised are discouraged from visiting.

One visitor will be allowed for a pediatric patient, partner of a laboring mother, emergency department companion, outpatient area companion, to receive in-person discharge instructions; and for a 24-hour period following a surgery or invasive procedure.

The number of visitors for end-of-life situations will be determined on a case-by-case basis. In some cases, a caregiver may be allowed for patients where a family member or significant other is essential to patient care.

All visitors and patients, including vendors and contractors, will be screened at designated entry points, including the emergency department.