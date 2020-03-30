The number of individuals found to have COVID-19 in Forsyth County remains on the rise, with state public health officials adding seven new cases Monday for a total of 40.
There are 149 known cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region. North Carolina has 1,307 known cases statewide. Ashe, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes have not reported a known case to date.
Since Saturday, there was an additional COVID-19 related death in North Carolina for a total of six. There are 137 individuals listed as hospitalized, up from 87 Saturday.
Most patients in the state are between ages of 25 and 49.
There had been 20,864 tests administered statewide as of Monday morning.
Statewide, there are 777 available intensive care unit beds and a little more than 6,500 total available hospital beds.
In Forsyth, the health department said it could no longer make a precise determination about which cases were travel related and which were from community spread of the virus. Of the 40 cases here, 10 people are considered to have recovered and are no longer showing symptoms.
County Health Director Joshua Swift said Forsyth residents should assume there are undiagnosed cases in Forsyth County and that people are unknowingly transferring COVID-19 to one another. He asked people to obey the county’s stay-at-home order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts through April 16.
"It is reasonable to suggest that if you leave your home you should assume you will come in contact with COVID-19," Swift said.
"Therefore, only leave your home if it is essential and continue to practice frequent hand washing.”
There are 44 known cases of COVID-19 in Guilford County, 19 in Davidson County, 16 in Randolph County, 12 in Davie County, seven in Alamance County, five in Watauga County and two each in Alleghany, Surry and Yadkin counties.
On Saturday, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center erected triage tents to assess patients who may be suffering from a respiratory illness. The tents are not to test people for COVID-19 but rather to allow people to be evaluated without having to enter the emergency department.
Similar tents were put in place by Novant at Forsyth Medical Center earlier this month.
Nearly 2,600 individuals have died nationwide as a result of COVID-19, up by nearly 900 since Saturday.
There are more known cases of COVID-19 in the United States — more than 144,000 — than in any other country in the world.
The majority of people with COVID-19 will not require medical treatment or hospitalization and will instead experience mild symptoms. There is no effective medical treatment for the virus, according to the state health department.
The Forsyth COVID-19 helpline at (336) 582-0800 is automatically being forwarded to the state health department’s helpline over the weekend at (866) 462-3821.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Horse Hockey !!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.