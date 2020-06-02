Cheri Beasley, the first black woman to serve as chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, said the criminal justice system must heed the calls for change coming from protests all over the country over the death of George Floyd.
"It is not enough to say to protesters, 'Go home and follow the rules,'" she said during a live-streamed news conference on Tuesday. "As a mother of twin sons who are black men, I know the calls for change absolutely must be heeded."
She said she felt compelled to speak about the pain and grief many black Americans feel over the deaths of Armaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many others. Arbery, a black man in Georgia, was shot to death in February while jogging in a neighborhood. Two white men, a father and son, have been charged in Arbery's death.
In March, Louisville police officers executed a search warrant at the house where Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, lived. Taylor was shot eight times, and it later turned out that police went to the wrong house.
And Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died after a police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was on the ground and handcuffed next to a police car. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired, along with three other police officers, and has now been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers have not been charged.
Floyd's death has sparked often peaceful and sometimes violent protests throughout the country.
"Communities are crying out for justice and demanding real and meaningful change," Beasley said.
Those demands, she said, come from not only the lived-in experience of black Americans but also from data that shows that black Americans face harsher treatment in the criminal justice system.
She said people may be shocked at property damage, but "we must be willing to hear that message even when we are saddened by the way it is delivered."
Beasley said that as chief justice, she has to take ownership for the way courts administer justice.
"We must do better," she said. "We must be better."
