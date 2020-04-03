Most District and Superior court cases will be postponed until June 1, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley said in an order issued Friday.
This is the latest action from Beasley in response to the coronavirus. Last month, Beasley continued most District and Superior court cases for 30 days until April 16. Now all those cases will be continued until June at the earliest.
More than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States. There are more than 2,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina.
According to the directive, Beasley also authorized court proceedings to be conducted remotely by audio or video and directed attorneys and others who don't have business before the court to avoid going to court facilities.
Beasley's order also allows sworn statements to be submitted under under penalty of perjury rather than requiring they be notarized for court filings and oaths.
Court documents can be emailed, and deadlines for paying most fines and fees are extended by 90 days. Clerks are directed not to report any failures to pay court debt to the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.
Beasley's directives are in reaction to Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order that went into effect at 5 p.m. March 30.
"Judicial officials and court personnel statewide are going above and beyond to serve the public during this health emergency," she said in a statement. "My No. 1 priority is to protect them and the public by limiting gatherings and foot traffic in our county courthouses, while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public."
People can pay traffic tickets and some other fees at www.nccourts.gov. The public can also sign up for text reminders for rescheduled court dates.
Court officials will send notifications in several weeks to people about their new court dates.
