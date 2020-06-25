Protest

A man in the Forsyth County Jail taps on his cell window as demonstrators "we love you, we see you" on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Forsyth County Director of Public Health Joshua Swift told reporters the county’s health department began testing inmates at the Forsyth County Jail on Thursday, and would complete testing for all inmates in two or three days.

Swift said his office is still determining how it will release the data to the public once the tests are complete. At least five detention officers have tested positive. However, no inmates have tested positive yet, according to the sheriff’s office.

The announcement comes as the Winston-Salem chapter of Black Lives Matter scheduled a “Test Them All” protest Saturday evening in downtown. Protest organizers, according to a Facebook page for the event, are demanding all inmates be tested, that PPE is provided to them, and to proactively release the non-violent, immuno-compromised at risk offenders housed in the jail.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Winston Square Park.

