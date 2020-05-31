Another person has died of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, pushing the county's death toll to 13, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported Sunday.
The county also reported 22 new cases, putting its case-count at 1,279 laboratory-confirmed cases.
Of the 1,279, 642 have recovered.
The person who died was in their 60s and had an underlying medical condition, according to the health department.
The county began the month of May with 268 cases and five deaths. Since May 1, the number of cases has spiked, due in part to an outbreak at Tyson Foods in Wilkesboro. From May 4-9, Tyson tested more than 2,200 employees and contractors hired to work inside the complex, finding that 570 tested positive.
Some of those workers live in Forsyth County.
The county also experienced a smaller outbreak in a Kernersville nursing home.
It's unclear how many cases may be related to Phase 2, which began on May 23 and allowed for a gradual reopening of many businesses.
There have been at least 10 times during May where the day-to-day increase exceeded 50 cases, including a one-day surge of 97 cases last week.
Statewide, the number of cases grew by 916, for a total of 28,589 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported nine deaths, pushing the death count to 886.
