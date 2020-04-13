Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTHERLY WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH FREQUENT GUSTS BETWEEN 40 AND 55 MPH, AND ISOLATED ONES IN EXCESS OF 60 MPH, ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EDT TODAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR BETWEEN 6 AM AND NOON. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT TREE DAMAGE, INCLUDING FALLING BRANCHES AND SOME UPROOTED TREES, WILL RESULT. NUMEROUS POWER OUTAGES WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...EVEN STRONGER WIND GUSTS, SOME IN EXCESS OF HURRICANE FORCE, WILL ACCOMPANY A BAND OF THUNDERSTORMS THAT WILL CROSS CENTRAL NC EARLY MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&