The number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County jumped by three on Monday, health officials said, as the county health director expressed a concern that young adults may spread the disease to the county's more vulnerable residents.
The case count reached 119 Monday morning, up from 116 reported on Sunday. The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus stayed the same at four cases.
Statewide, the number of cases reached 4,816, up 296 cases since Sunday, and the number of deaths grew from 81 to 86.
The number of people in Forsyth County who have recovered from the coronavirus increased by six from Sunday to Monday, reaching 73 cases.
Health officials also released data showing how the virus affects local residents across age and ethnic categories.
"Forty-five percent of cases are in individuals less than 45 years of age, and we continue to be concerned that young adults may spread COVID-19 to individuals with underlying conditions who are more at risk," said Public Health Director Joshua Swift.
Through Sunday, statistics showed that people 65 and older made up 23.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases, but the category with the second-highest percentage of cases was the 25- to 34-year old group, which made up 20.7% of the cases here.
People from 35 to 44 years of age made up 15.5% of cases, and people from 45 to 54 years old made up 18.1% of cases. Those ages 55 to 64 made up 13.8% of cases.
Among the youngest age groups, cases were more rare: 7.8% of Forsyth County's cases were among people 15 to 24 years old, and only 0.9% of cases were among those 14 years old and under.
Nationwide, 19.5% of cases have been among those who are 65 and older.
Other statistics from the county showed that males and females were testing positive for the coronavirus in almost equal proportions.
Non-Hispanic whites make up about 56% of the county's population, but have accounted for almost 63% of the coronavirus cases here. Cases among black and Hispanic residents were fewer proportionately, but health officials noted that the race or ethnic classification for 7% of the cases was unknown.
