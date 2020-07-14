The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 testing event this weekend.
Testing will take place for two days at the Carver School Road Library at 4915 Lansing Drive. The site will be open on from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The testing is free for all people without insurance. People with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards so providers can be billed for the test.
Those interested can pre-register for the event online at StarMed.care.
