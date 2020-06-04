The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday denouncing the behavior of law-enforcement officers in the death of George Floyd.
And later, one commissioner said protesters have made their point and should stop now because of the need to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The resolution on the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd came at the end of Thursday’s meeting of the county board, and was introduced by Commissioner Fleming El-Amin.
The resolution says that the county joins Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson in denouncing the behavior of the officers, and goes on to say that the county works to create “a community which is safe and healthy, convenient and pleasant to live in, with educational, cultural and economic opportunities for all.”
The resolution calls for uniting to eliminate racism and policies that perpetuate it.
Commissioners passed the resolution without comment, but Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said later on that she’s concerned about the lack of social distancing at protests.
“I understand the protest,” she said. “I understand the anger. I don’t know of anybody who’s not sickened by what they saw happen to Mr. Floyd. But I do think we do need to be concerned about the health of everybody in this community. And I’m very concerned about the protest and understand there’s going to be a larger one this weekend.”
Whisenhunt quoted Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, who on Thursday expressed his concern that the large number of people at protests may serve to further spread the COVID-19 virus.
Whisenhunt said the people holding the protests have made their point and should stop now because of COVID-19.
Frankie Gist, one of the local protest organizers, told Thursday’s protest crowd that Saturday’s protest could be one of the largest in the state. Asked afterward to comment on Whisenhunt’s remarks, Gist said that Whisenhunt should “wake up.”
“It is beyond the COVID,” Gist said. “Tell her, tell her workers, to wake up. It is beyond what she thinks it is. Tell the county commissioner I said to wake up.”
Whisenhunt said the protesters are not following the governor’s orders relating to COVID-19, but the order specifically excludes limitations on First Amendment activities. The governor’s order does recommend social distancing and other measures.
“We tell you to wear your mask and practice social distancing,” Gist said. “Everybody’s got a mask on ... COVID hasn’t got nothing to do with George Floyd.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.