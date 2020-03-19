The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved taking part in a new plan to boost start-up businesses, but it was close: With the coronavirus pandemic crippling local businesses, Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said it was time to hit pause on paying money to bring in businesses from elsewhere.
After turning aside Whisenhunt’s bid to delay action, the board voted 4-3 to give $526,805 over two years to the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce to help fund a Venture Winston program that the chamber has been promoting to boost business opportunities here.
Of the amount, half would come from incentive payments that Inmar Inc., a local company, has agreed to forego. The other half of the appropriation, $263,402.50, would be from other county money.
Although Venture Winston advocates have said the program would focus strongly on helping local businesses as well as bringing companies in, the impact of coronavirus restrictions on local businesses was clearly top on the mind of Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt.
“To me, it is almost a slap in the face to our current small businesses when they are struggling like they never have before,” Whisenhunt said.
Commissioner Richard Linville pointed out that the county will take a hit also in the form of lower sales-tax revenues. Linville said a delay would put the Venture Winston issue close to the start of the new fiscal year.
“We might have a better idea about what is going on,” Linville said.
But Commissioner Don Martin said that no matter what happens, the county needs to be positioning itself for the future.
“This is an unprecedented, difficult time, but I think we have to be planning a future beyond this,” Martin said, adding that the county’s support would help encourage the private investment that is also expected to play a major role in the Venture Winston fund.
Martin’s argument won the day when the matter came to a vote: Whisenhunt’s substitute motion to delay considering the appropriation failed 3-4, with Commissioner Tonya McDaniel joining Whisenhunt and Linville to back the delay.
Voting along with Martin to approve the two-year contribution were commissioners Fleming El-Amin, Ted Kaplan and Dave Plyler, the board chairman.
Still, the appropriation was smaller than it could have been: County Manager Dudley Watts had presented commissioners with two options: the two-year appropriation that was approved, and a four-year appropriation that never came to a vote because no one made a motion to propose it.
Under the four-year plan, the county would have appropriated $1.05 million to the chamber, with half that amount coming from the Inmar incentives.
Commissioners backing the two-year plan said it would give the county a chance to see how the Venture Winston program was working — thus leaving open the possibility that the county could dig deeper into its pockets later on.
The Venture Winston program is modeled after an existing program in St. Louis that provides $50,000 grants to start-up businesses that agree to locate more than half their operations to the city for at least one year. The businesses also have to agree that one founder will be located in the city for a year.
Advocates here say the program in St. Louis has been immensely successful and good yield good results here.
When the Winston-Salem City Council considered its participation in February, it voted to spend $874,000 toward the Venture Winston effort. That amount is equal to Inmar’s unclaimed economic development funds from the city.
