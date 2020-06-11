On a unanimous vote, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved the county budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year on Thursday.
Following through on a promise they made to voters who passed the half-cent sales tax for teacher pay in March, commissioners voted to lower the tax rate by 1 cent to 74.35 cents for every $100 of taxable property.
“We reduced the property tax a penny as we promised we would do,” said Dave Plyler, the chairman of the seven-member county board. “I think it is a good budget, and we are on our way.”
The budget totals $446.9 million, a slight change from the $447.4 million budget that County Manager Dudley Watts proposed this spring.
For any of the groups and institutions that were hoping to get extra county money this year, the message from the commissioners was to wait for a review the county will carry out in November.
The biggest of the requests for extra spending came from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, which had asked for an additional $20 million. That money would have gone for textbooks ($12 million), an extra layer of school-security personnel ($1.6 million) and other needs totaling a little more than $6 million.
While none of those requests was funded, one of the items on the board’s to-do list is to revisit the funding formula that pays the county’s share of school spending.
Because a large chunk of the county budget is paid for from sales-tax receipts, county officials say the coronavirus pandemic has made it harder than usual to estimate how much sales-tax revenue will come in during the coming fiscal year.
Rather than budget new spending without knowing whether the money will be there to pay for it, county leaders earlier this week decided to pass a more bare-bones budget and see where things stand later on.
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said that if November’s review shows the county in better shape than anticipated, county departments should be looked at for increases before outside agencies that the county gives money to.
Whisenhunt repeated objections she made Tuesday on how the county plans to distribute the proceeds of the new quarter-cent sales tax to the public schools in order to boost teacher supplemental pay.
The distribution is an issue only because there’s a lag between the time the tax starts getting collected, on July 1, and the time in October when the state will be sending the first proceeds back to the county.
The teacher pay cycle starts in August. So what the county plans to do is take the estimated yearly proceeds of the new tax, projected at $11 million, and pay it out to the schools in 12 monthly installments. Later on, when the actual revenue numbers are known, the county will make any adjustments needed.
Whisenhunt said she thinks the idea could be “a nightmare” to administer, and had argued for simply giving the money to the schools as the county received it from the state.
Still, Whisenhunt’s objections to that part of the budget didn’t scuttle her support for the entire budget, which she joined the other board members in supporting.
“The main thing I am so pleased with about this budget is the tax decrease for property owners,” Whisenhunt said. “It is an amazing budget in these times we are living in.”
Commissioner Richard Linville recalled the year (2002) when the county had to pass an interim budget, but credits Watts and his team for their work this year.
“This is a very unusual year and difficult situation, nearly impossible, but the manager and his staff have made it work,” Linville said.
The changes to the adopted budget from Watts’ proposed budget were fairly minor: The county decided to use more state-supplied COVID-19 relief money to pay salaries than originally proposed, which created a $1.2 million savings. On the other hand, a $700,000 increase in spending came about when factoring in the plan to add nine school-resource officer positions in the sheriff’s office.
Those school resource officers are being hired under the ongoing plan that shifts the responsibility for officers at some schools from Winston-Salem to the county.
The 2020-21 budget includes merit pay averaging about 1%, and has a 25% reduction in a longevity pay plan meant to reward employees who stay. Commissioner Don Martin noted that the budget “did not reward them as many will be rewarded in this community,” but noted that a lot of people are out of work, too.
Commissioner Fleming El-Amin said a quarter of the people in his district, District A, make less than $15,000 a year, and that the budget includes money for services that help people in that income bracket.
“That speaks volume about the character of this board and Dudley and his operation,” El-Amin said.
Commissioner Tonya McDaniel called out the job that health and social services workers are doing during the pandemic.
“I also want to thank the constituents,” she said. “We do listen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.