The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners can now meet over the telephone if they need to during the coronavirus pandemic.
By unanimous vote, commissioners approved new meeting rules on Thursday that allow any member, or all of them, to use electronic means to take part in a meeting, as long as it is during a state of emergency.
Under the former rules, a quorum of the board — four members — had to be physically present in order for any other members to take part in a meeting using the telephone or some other electronic method.
That rules still holds unless the county is in a state of emergency. Both Forsyth County and Winston-Salem are in states of emergency because of coronavirus.
Thursday's meeting took place in unusual circumstances.
County officials had reduced the number of chairs in the room to 50, so that the meeting would stay within the 50-person limit that county officials had imposed in their reading of Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The chairs were widely separated to give each person sitting in one at least 6 feet of air space around. The exception was on the dias, where commissioners were clearly not sitting at least 6 feet apart in all cases.
The microphone at the speaker's stand had been cleansed, and a line taped on the carpet to keep speakers back from the microphone.
County staffers counted people as they came into the room. As the meeting convened, 46 people were in the room.
With not a lot on the agenda, the number of people in the room went down after the county health director gave his weekly report, then went to the lobby to talk with reporters who also left the room at the end of his report.
As the board discussed their remote participation policy, Commissioner Don Martin questioned whether the general guidelines were properly set, given that they might not allow board members to take part remotely if they happened to be out of town for a wedding or some similar event.
"I think we have excellent attendance and are accountable to our constituents," Martin said. "I don't think we need to be proclaiming why we are missing the meeting and why we have to participate remotely when we're available ... I believe I can think about as well on the phone as here."
No other member of the board had a similar concern, so the commissioners then approved the new policy.
Meanwhile, governmental meetings in Winston-Salem are on hold until April.
Winston-Salem officials are using the stricter 10-person maximum that the White House announced on March 16 in its "15 Days to Slow the Spread" initiative.
City Manager Lee Garrity said the city is looking at ways to set up city council meetings so that no more than 10 people are in the room.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County towns and villages were also canceling meetings.
In Kernersville, the town has canceled all committee meetings and meetings of the board of aldermen through the entire month of April. The meeting of the board of aldermen on May 5 was also canceled.
Clemmons has canceled meetings until further notice, while Lewisville has called off meetings through April 15. The Lewisville town hall is also closed for in-person visits.
Rural Hall's town hall is still open but foot traffic is discouraged. The town council's next meeting is April 13, but no decision has been made yet on whether to meet. The Walkertown meeting on March 26 is canceled and the town hall is closed to foot traffic.
Bethania has closed the town hall and visitor's center. Tobaccoville has canceled April committees but hasn't decided whether to cancel the April meeting of the board.
