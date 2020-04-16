The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a contract amendment on Thursday that moves forward the demolition of the former sheriff’s office on Third Street as the future location of the Kaleideum museum overlooking Merschel Park downtown.
At a maximum cost of $1,268,900, the demolition will be managed by Frank L. Blum Construction Co., which is set to make a management fee of $36,254 to oversee the work.
The cost covers the demolition of both the old sheriff’s office building and nearby portions of city-owned land known as Liberty Plaza beside the privately-owned building of the same name.
Damon Sanders-Pratt, the deputy Forsyth County manager, said demolition could start in May and run through August.
Gensler Architecture, Design & Planning is working on the designs for the new Kaleideum building, a project that could cost $30 million to build with $10 million in exhibit spending inside.
Kaleideum, formed in 2016 by the merger of SciWorks and the Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem, will anchor the south end of Merschel Park. Plans for the building and cost estimates will be finalized later this year, with construction starting after that and possibly wrapping up in early 2023.
“By the time we get to a completed plan, we should be confident when the bids go out that it will come within budget,” Sanders-Pratt said, speaking of the path forward for the new building.
The demolition of the old sheriff’s office building alone is costing about $950,000, with the other $320,000 going to tear down the city’s Liberty Plaza area.
In project discussions, county officials noted that the cost of tearing down the sheriff’s office was some $560,000 less than originally anticipated.
Merschel Park is intended to be an outdoor space downtown with landscaping and flanked by Kaleideum and other construction. The area was conceived as a central gathering area downtown in 2013, when it went by the name Civic Plaza.
Merschel Park is flanked on the west by One Park Vista, a residential building, and on the east by the Pepper Building, which was renovated to become Hotel Indigo. Other construction has been planned for vacant land near the hotel.
The city of Winston-Salem is contributing $2 million to the Kaleideum project, with the money going to the Liberty Plaza part of the project.
