The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will present six concerts from May to August, including four shows in the Classic Country Concert Series and two Christian music events.
All concerts will be held indoors in the Annex Theatre at the fairgrounds, located at 421 W. 27th St.
The scheduled artists for the 2020 Classic Country Concert Series are John Michael Montgomery with Whiskey Foxtrot, Mark Chesnutt with Jukebox Rehab, Montgomery Gentry with Little Texas, and Joe Nichols.
Also performing will be Switchfoot, a well-known rock and Christian group, and Rend Collective, a popular Christian-music group.
Montgomery began his major-label solo career in 1992. He has had more than 30 singles on the Billboard country charts, with seven reaching No. 1, including “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “Be My Baby Tonight” and “The Little Girl.”
Thirteen more have reached the Top 10. “I Swear” and “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” were named by Billboard as the top country songs of 1994 and 1995, respectively.
Montgomery has released 10 studio albums.
Chestnutt has had 20 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, with eight reaching No. 1, including “Brother Jukebox,” “It Sure Is Monday” and a cover of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”
Chesnutt is known for his neotraditionalist country and honky-tonk influences, with frequent comparisons to famed country star George Jones.
Chesnutt won two awards from the Country Music Association: the Horizon Award (now known as Best New Artist) and Vocal Event of the Year, both in 1993.
The schedule will be as follows.
- May 22: Montgomery Gentry, with Little Texas.
- June 26: John Michael Montgomery, with Whiskey Foxtrot, a local band.
- June 27: Rend Collective; opening band to be determined later.
- July 17: Joe Nichols; opening band TBD.
- July 18: Switchfoot; opening band TBD.
- Aug. 14: Mark Chesnutt, with JukeBox Rehab.
Tickets, starting at $25, go on sale at 10 a.m. today at www.ticketmaster.com and www.wsfairgrounds.com. Four-show bundles start at $72. Parking will be $7 in the lots at Joel Coliseum.
