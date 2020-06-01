Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon will be sworn in as the new council member for East Ward on June 15, when the Winston-Salem City Council holds its first in-person meeting since the start of COVID-19 restrictions.
Parmon will take the seat held by the late Vivian Burke, the city council’s longest-serving member until her death on May 5.
Parmon’s term in office will be short, since the East Ward seat will be filled by election in November, and Parmon won’t be on the ballot. Parmon was recommended by East Ward Democrats to fill out the remainder of Burke’s term. Burke did not try for re-election during the spring primary.
The vote on Monday was unanimous to appoint Parmon to the seat. Mayor Allen Joines appointed Parmon to the public safety and public works committees.
The June 15 meeting will be an in-person meeting, but it will be held at Benton Convention Center to allow for social distancing.
Parmon was one of three candidates who battled for the nomination to the Burke seat during the March 3 primary. The contest was won by Barbara Hanes Burke — Vivian Burke’s daughter-in-law — who won 57% of the vote in the Democratic Party’s Northeast Ward primary.
Parmon came in second place with 22% of the vote.
Parmon is no stranger to politics in Winston-Salem. She is the daughter of the late Earline Parmon, who served on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners before winning office in the N.C. House and N.C. Senate. Barbara Burke, winner of the Democratic nomination, faces a potential opponent in Paula McCoy, who is mounting an effort to get her name on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
