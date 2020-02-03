The Winston-Salem City Council approved a rezoning request Monday night that will give an Ardmore church additional parking spaces, but with beefed-up restrictions meant to better protect the residential character of the area around the church.
The rezoning for properties owned by Redeemer Presbyterian Church passed unanimously, although it met with continued opposition by the Ardmore Neighborhood Association.
The church occupies the landmark former Ardmore School building on Miller Street south of Hawthorne Road. The church also owns a pair of houses nearby that it uses for classroom space. The rezoning converts the houses from residential to institutional zoning.
The site plan passed as part of the rezoning also allows Redeemer to extend the parking lot on the north side of the church, which is reached from Miller Street. The church would gain 16 additional spaces and a better way for elderly people to get access to the church.
The west end of the parking lot extension would have a short drive connecting it to the existing parking lot on the west side of the church. The driveway to the parking lot from Miller Street would become one-way, making traffic flow safer, church officials argue.
Dan Besse, whose Southwest Ward includes the church and its neighbors, proposed the motion to approve the rezoning after saying that new conditions in the site plan would protect the neighborhood. Besse said the new conditions were developed in meetings between church officials and neighborhood residents.
Those conditions specify that the connecting drive from the parking lot would be one-way from Miller Street toward Melrose Street, and that the drive would not be used to drop off students going to Redeemer School.
A reversion clause would return the two houses to residential zoning should the church ever sell them. Another clause would cause the houses to revert to residential use if they were allowed to fall into disrepair and not fixed up in a timely manner. The church will also try to save the existing trees on the lots.
The new conditions won over one resident, Darren Rhodes, who lives across from the church-owned houses and who had previously spoken against the rezoning.
“I feel confident they have addressed these concerns and that the historical character will be protected,” Rhodes said.
Robert Newman, the president of the Ardmore Neighborhood Association, said the neighborhood has a positive relationship with the church, but nonetheless opposes any rezoning request that it sees as a threat to the community.
Last month, Newman told the council that the neighborhood group fights for “every inch of Ardmore to keep all aspects of its remaining zoned area residential.”
Another speaker, Julie Magness, said the church has “outgrown their space,” and that the new parking and drive would attract criminal behavior. She said the church doesn’t have a system for camera surveillance as well.
Magness said the church’s concessions amounted to an attempt to apologize for the “damage they have already caused.” She said a growing institutional presence could hurt property values.
Church elder Robert Alexander said the church’s plan should help traffic by drawing cars off Miller Street in front of the church.
Alexander took issue with the Ardmore Neighborhood Association’s stance, calling the new conditions “a tremendous compromise that should be acceptable to all parties” because it maintains the residential character of the neighborhood and gives the neighborhood more control.
“We disagree with their commitment to publicly oppose every rezoning request,” he said.
The Winston-Salem City Council heard pros and cons on the rezoning last month, but postponed action until Monday for more talk between the sides.
Besse said Monday that because the church occupies a former school, it’s not a new institutional presence. The school was built in 1929.
Redeemer Presbyterian Church bought the former Ardmore School building on Miller Street in 1987 and began renovations to turn it into a house of worship. Many people in Ardmore welcomed the church because the former school was a neighborhood focal point.
The houses at the center of the rezoning controversy are at 1030 and 1036 Miller St. to the north of the church, plus the rear (south side) of a property at 925 S. Hawthorne Road that the church owns.
The church bought the Miller Street properties in 2000 and the Hawthorne Street one in 2015. The house at 1036 Miller St. is considered a contributing structure to the Ardmore Historic District, as is the house at 925 S. Hawthorne, which is not included in the rezoning request.
