Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
...POCKETS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT...
POCKETS OF DENSE FOG ARE DEVELOPING ACROSS PARTS OF THE NORTHERN
PIEDMONT AND NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN. THIS WILL LIKELY CONTINUE
THROUGH MIDNIGHT. VISIBILITIES COULD BE REDUCED TO A QUARTER MILE
OR LESS AT TIMES. MOTORISTS SHOULD DRIVE SLOWLY AND USE CAUTION IN
THESE AREAS. AFTER MIDNIGHT, THE FOG WILL START TO LIFT AS A COLD
FRONT PUSHES EAST THROUGH THE REGION.
The Piedmont Land Conservancy is seeking to buy an easement from The Children’s Home with spectacular views of downtown.
A vote comes up Monday on a city donation toward preserving much of the Children's Home property in an undeveloped state, among matters considered by the Winston-Salem City Council.
North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams stopped the eight-member council from making a donation on Nov. 18 when she introduced a motion of no consideration as the council debated whether to increase the amount from $100,000 to $200,000.
The no consideration motion automatically stops debate on an issue and requires that it return to the next council meeting for a vote, unless members also vote to reopen discussion.
The Piedmont Land Conservancy is hoping to raise $6.5 million by year's end to buy the development rights of over 92 acres owned by Crossnore School & Children's Home on Reynolda Road.
The purchase would ensure that the land, mostly in pasture, remains undeveloped while still being owned by Crossnore. The land preservation group wanted $500,000 from the city for its effort, but a council committee recommended $100,000 instead.
Then, on Nov. 18, several members of the council endorsed raising the donation to $200,000, prompting Adams' motion of no consideration.
Advocates of the larger donation say the city needs to do all it can to preserve the open land near downtown, but Adams said most people in her ward have other priorities. Although the Crossnore property is in Adams' ward and borders the lower-income Boston-Thurmond neighborhood, advocacy of the donation has come mostly from wealthier areas to the west of the site.
Adams has said she is in favor of the $100,000 donation suggested in committee.
The council is also slated to hold a public hearing on a proposed rezoning off Kester Mill Road that resulted in a split vote when it was handled by the City-County Planning Board on Oct. 10.
The proposal is to rezone about 10 acres on the north side of Kester Mill Road from residential and general industrial to limited industrial.
Planning staffers say that since a large portion of the land is zoned general industrial now, changing the zoning to limited industrial would reduce the intensity of industrial uses allowed on that part of the land. On the other hand, changing the zoning on the residentially-zoned sections would bring industrial uses closer to a residential area.
The planning board split 4-4 on the rezoning on Oct. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.