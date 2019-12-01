Easement

The Piedmont Land Conservancy is seeking to buy an easement from The Children’s Home with spectacular views of downtown.

A vote comes up Monday on a city donation toward preserving much of the Children's Home property in an undeveloped state, among matters considered by the Winston-Salem City Council.

North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams stopped the eight-member council from making a donation on Nov. 18 when she introduced a motion of no consideration as the council debated whether to increase the amount from $100,000 to $200,000.

The no consideration motion automatically stops debate on an issue and requires that it return to the next council meeting for a vote, unless members also vote to reopen discussion.

The Piedmont Land Conservancy is hoping to raise $6.5 million by year's end to buy the development rights of over 92 acres owned by Crossnore School & Children's Home on Reynolda Road.

The purchase would ensure that the land, mostly in pasture, remains undeveloped while still being owned by Crossnore. The land preservation group wanted $500,000 from the city for its effort, but a council committee recommended $100,000 instead.

Then, on Nov. 18, several members of the council endorsed raising the donation to $200,000, prompting Adams' motion of no consideration.

Advocates of the larger donation say the city needs to do all it can to preserve the open land near downtown, but Adams said most people in her ward have other priorities. Although the Crossnore property is in Adams' ward and borders the lower-income Boston-Thurmond neighborhood, advocacy of the donation has come mostly from wealthier areas to the west of the site.

Adams has said she is in favor of the $100,000 donation suggested in committee.

The council is also slated to hold a public hearing on a proposed rezoning off Kester Mill Road that resulted in a split vote when it was handled by the City-County Planning Board on Oct. 10.

The proposal is to rezone about 10 acres on the north side of Kester Mill Road from residential and general industrial to limited industrial.

Planning staffers say that since a large portion of the land is zoned general industrial now, changing the zoning to limited industrial would reduce the intensity of industrial uses allowed on that part of the land. On the other hand, changing the zoning on the residentially-zoned sections would bring industrial uses closer to a residential area.

The planning board split 4-4 on the rezoning on Oct. 10.

