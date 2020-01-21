The Winston-Salem City Council granted another $500,000 on Tuesday to see a start-up hydroponics operation to completion.
The spending is on top of $962,000 approved by the city in 2016 to get the project started. The hydroponics project — meant to provide food and job training — is being carried out for the city by Goler Community Development Corp.
In addition to the hydroponics operation per se, the project involved constructing a building to house the operations of a non-profit food-distribution effort called HOPE of Winston-Salem. The acronym stands for Helping Our People Eat.
The building has been finished and the non-profit group is operating out of it.
City and Goler officials say the project ran into construction costs overruns: More asphalt and curbing than anticipated had to be used around the HOPE building, and the site required soil testing and some remediation. City codes also required a new access road to lead into the site, and fencing that was removed for construction had to be reinstalled.
The city had earmarked $485,000 of the total initial amount for construction, with another $477,000 in support of startup operations.
Because of the cost overruns on construction, the project essentially ate into the money set aside for operational support, city officials said.
After Goler approached the city for the additional money, Michael Suggs, the president of the Goler CDC, provided information to the council that said that Goler anticipates that it can finish the access road by the end of March and hire the master grower — the only full-time position — around the beginning of April.
On Tuesday, Suggs told council members that the project would be working with both Cook and Kimberley Park elementary schools as a way of encouraging community involvement, as well as with neighborhood groups.
In response to a question from Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse, Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh said the unexpected soil remediation part of the project had cost $100,000. The access road added another $100,000 in unforeseen expenses, he said.
The move to approve the additional spending passed Tuesday on a 5-2 vote, with council members Robert Clark, of West Ward, and Jeff MacIntosh, of Northwest Ward, voting against. In favor were North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, who spearheaded the effort, and Dan Besse of Southwest Ward, John Larson, of South Ward, Annette Scippio of East Ward and James Taylor of Southeast Ward.
Council Member Vivian Burke of Northeast Ward was absent.
Alluding to the time passed since 2016, when the council approved the hydroponics project, Adams said the project grew out of her own experience touring a hydroponics site and learning how they operated.
“I know we have been on the journey for awhile, but things take time,” she said.
Goler officials estimate that they would open the hydroponics operation around the beginning of May, and have the first crop yield by the end of June.
Operating with the city support during the first three years, Goler projects getting into the black by the third year of operation.
Still, there are lots of unknowns: Suggs told council members in January that the growing of crops has to be perfected before Goler can go out and look for contracts to deliver food to grocery stores.
Goler is also planning some raised-bed conventional gardening to provide foods such as collard greens and sweet potatoes which are in demand by the people living in the neighborhood, but which are not raised hydroponically.
JoAnne Allen, who’s running against incumbent Mayor Allen Joines in the Democratic primary March 3, criticized the city for the new spending.
“My first question is how can we set up something that has never been tested?” Allen said, referring to all the talk about how the hydroponics program is full of unknowns. “Where will it actually end?”
