A business brief in Wednesday’s edition involving Toll Brothers Inc.’s plans to close two Wake County golf club operations did not provide complete information on the status of current employees.
Toll Brothers said an unidentified buyer of the golf club operations is expected to continue the services, including “hiring a number of employees.” Toll officials said it would be up to the new operator to determine how many current employees would be retained.
