CORRECTION

An article on Page C1 in Sunday’s business section misidentified the job title of one of the sources, Jason Jolley, based on his forecast of the N.C. economy in 2020. He is a professor of Rural Economic Development at Ohio University. The forecast was initially released in 2013, not 2019.
