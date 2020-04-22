A headline on Page A1 of the Journal on Wednesday incorrectly identified the grantor of about $1.5 million from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County. The fund itself was the grantor of the money.

The story didn’t mention one group that was among the recipients of the money. Experiment in Self-Reliance is receiving $30,000 to support housing and homelessness-prevention efforts.

