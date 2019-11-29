A story published Thanksgiving about New York Times’ columnist David Brook’s visit Thursday to Winston-Salem had an incorrect start time. Brooks will speak at 6:30 p.m. at Reynolds Auditorium. The event is sold out, and no tickets are available.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
-
WGHP newsman's daughter fights leukemia; family finds strength in community
-
Winston-Salem woman faces multiple drug charges
-
Winston-Salem surgeon who wants to offer low-cost services wins round in legal battle
-
Former Winston-Salem officer was warned by DSS against leaving his child with his girlfriend. They're both facing child abuse charges.
-
Papa John's founder claims he was set up, warns that a 'day of reckoning will come'
promotion
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to see UNCSA's "The Nutcracker", $100 gift card to Butcher & Bull, and the opportunity to meet with one of the leading cast members.
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Contests & Events
promotion
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to see UNCSA's "The Nutcracker", $100 gift card to Butcher & Bull, and the opportunity to meet with one of the leading cast members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.