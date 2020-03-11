There are no identified cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Forsyth County as of Tuesday morning, according to Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift.
However, there are potential patients who’ve been tested for coronavirus and are awaiting the results, Swift said at a Tuesday news conference. Swift said he didn’t have the exact number of people who have been tested in Forsyth County and that any positive test would be announced through the N.C. State Department of Health and Human Services.
Despite the outstanding tests, Swift called the risk for contracting the virus in Forsyth County “low.” He encouraged people to continue living their lives while exercising the same traditional preventative measures they would during a normal flu season, meaning to wash your hands, avoid touching your face and to stay home when sick.
People over the age of 65 or people with underlying health issues are especially at risk.
“Encourage people not to panic, but be prepared,” Swift said. “Take those steps like you would in the normal cold and flu season.”
Not every employer guarantees paid sick leave to its employees, and Swift stopped short of asking employers not to punish sick employees, saying instead that employers should consult the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for employers.
He explicitly stated wearing a mask is not necessary.
“Do not wear masks or stockpile masks if you aren’t sick,” Swift said.
Swift maintained that his office is in constant contact with the city, area hospitals, health care providers and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Swift said there are no plans to cancel school and that there isn’t a “threshold” of coronavirus cases required to cancel school.
With a shortage of coronavirus tests nationwide, Swift was asked how many tests were available in Forsyth County. He did not have a specific number but said testing supplies and resources were adequate.
In a bipartisan letter Thursday to United States Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Richard Hudson and Rep. David Price say the state DHHS has not received any additional test kits, and called the current supply of test available statewide “limited.” Tillis and Hudson are Republicans. Price is a Democrat.
State officials say they have the capacity to test 300 more people and have tested 44 people in the state so far.
Officials hope to increase testing capacity to 1,500 by the end of next week. Eight North Carolina residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Not everyone is eligible to be tested for COVID-19. To be tested, someone most show the symptoms — coughing, fever and shortness of breath — and have a known exposure to the virus, or, must have tested negative for the flu and be able to show a possible exposure to the virus, Swift said.
Swift pointed to the H1N1 outbreak of 2009 as evidence that the county’s health system is prepared to handle an outbreak.
“We got through that,” Swift said. “I would like to remind the public that public health has plans in place.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that it will put into effect Friday several steps designed to assist Medicaid recipients with accessing care.
Those steps include: allowing Medicaid providers to bill for defined telephonic services; allowing for additional 90-day orders of generic and brand prescription drugs with no refill limits; reinforcing that co-pays are not required at time of office visit; encouraging providers to conduct more home visits for vulnerable populations and group-home settings; and allowing reimbursement for masks for ill patients requiring frequent transportation into public health-care settings, such as dialysis centers.
Also global experts have indicated that the spread cannot be stopped see: https://www.spiegel.de/international/world/i-don-t-think-the-virus-can-be-stopped-anymore-a-03d404e6-762b-42fb-ac48-e4a8f03a2f2b for a clear eyed view from a Harvard Epidemiologist.
Risk is not low. We have people who have flown from all over the country and have passed through airports with international and domestic travelers. We need guidance and a push for social distancing so as to not overload our health systems
