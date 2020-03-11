Education officials at the local, state and national level have announced a variety of measures in an effort to contain the fast-moving new coronavirus, from postponing field trips to extending spring break for some college students to, most stunning of all, deciding to bar most fans from attending NCAA Basketball Tournament games.
Wake Forest University announced Wednesday night that it suspended all in-person classes at the Winston-Salem and Charlotte, WFU said on its website.
“Our first priority has been to safeguard the health of the Wake Forest community and our neighbors, even as we sustain our vital educational mission,” WFU President Nathan Hatch said in a statement.
Classes at Wake Forest are canceled from March 16 to March 22 so faculty and staff members “can plan for academic continuity and prepare for remote delivery of course instruction,” the university said. WFU classes will resume online on March 23.
University officials said it’s unknown when classes will return to an in-person format.
The Wake Forest campus will remain open, but students should not return to campus, if possible, WFU said. Housing will remain available on campus for students with appropriate circumstances, the university said.
The 17 campuses in the UNC system will remain open, but with several precautions taken, including a switch from in-person instruction to what the system called “alternate course delivery,” the cancellation of events where 100 or more people may gather and extending spring break another week, to March 22. The alternate courses will last indefinitely, according to a news release from the UNC system.
Winston-Salem State University, UNC School of the Arts and Appalachian State University are all in the UNC system.
Some labs and other classes may be taught, with those decisions coming from individual universities.
Elon University also decided to remain open but switch to online learning.
Lauren Whitaker, a spokesperson for the UNC School of the Arts, said that no classes, rehearsals, performances or events will be held next week, and that students are encouraged to return to or remain at home.
“As early as March 23, we will move to predominantly online course delivery. The provost will determine which academic and arts classes will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance. Faculty should plan to work March 16-20 to prepare for this transition,” Whitaker said in a statement.
Also Wednesday, the NCAA, which governs college sports, announced that most fans will not allowed to attend games in its annual basketball tournament, scheduled to begin next week. Known as March Madness, the tournament is among the country’s most popular and beloved sports traditions.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said that he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.
Emmert told The Associated Press that canceling the tournament was considered.
“The decision was based on a combination of the information provided by national and state officials, by the advisory team that we put together of medical experts from across the country, and looking at what was going to be in the best interest of our student-athletes, of course,” Emmert told the Associated Press in a phone interview. “But also the public health implications of all of this. We recognize our tournaments bring people from all around the country together. They’re not just regional events. They’re big national events. It’s a very, very hard decision for all the obvious reasons.”
Locally, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said that school field trips and out-of-district training for staff members have been suspended in an effort to reduce exposure to the coronavirus, which was labeled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Some trips and programs may need to be canceled. “But if they can be rescheduled, we will make efforts to have that happen. However, at this point we can’t say how long this will last, so for now it is really a trip-by-trip situation. We have encouraged principals to talk with locations, venues, etc., and determine if they can be postponed or if they need to be canceled,” said school spokesman Brent Campbell.
That does not include official school athletic contests and other group competitions. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s basketball championships will be this Saturday in the Triangle. Winston-Salem Prep is competing for the 1-A state title.
The suspension of field trips and staff development is effective immediately, according to the news release.
“All school-sponsored trips will remain on hold until further notice,” the release said.
Students from across the district travel in the spring to such cities as Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington. Each student may pay a few hundred dollars to go on the trips, money that covers travel, lodging and tour operator fees. It is not clear yet what sort of refunds might be available to the students if the trips are canceled.
No decision has been made on another big part of the school experience, the prom. High-school proms are spread through the spring, from early April to early May.
Other school districts are monitoring the spread of the new coronavirus.
“We don’t have an out-of-state trip for awhile,” said Todd Martin, the superintendent of Yadkin County Schools. “We’re in the monitoring stage at this point. We’re certainly taking the issue very seriously.”
Thomasville City Schools canceled all out of state travel for students and staff; and Davidson County Schools are discussing possible travel restrictions, but no decision has been made as of Wednesday afternoon. Lexington City Schools has not made a decision.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina yesterday in response to the potential spread of the new coronavirus.
The state has eight confirmed coronavirus cases: seven in Wake County and one in Chatham County. None had required hospitalization as of Tuesday afternoon.
Those infected are in isolation at home, officials said.
